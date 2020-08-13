STANTON, Colonel Joseph

STANTON, Jr., Colonel Joseph S. On August 9, 2020, Colonel Joseph S. Stanton Jr. passed away at River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Miami Township, surrounded by family members. He was 87 years old. Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He spent his life in the service of his family, country and community. Born on June 12, 1933, in Essexville, Michigan, to Joseph S. and Evelyn D. Stanton. Joe is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gaile; his mother, Evelyn Stanton; father, Joseph S. Stanton; brothers, William and James Stanton; sister, Nancy Stanton; aunt and uncle, Albert and Harriet Grappin. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Van Sumeran; brother, Arthur Stanton; and five children, William Stanton (Sue), Wendi DuBois (Welsey), Lori Trubinsky (John), Bryan Stanton (Danielle), Chaise Stanton (Kylie). Joe also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A visitation will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg, Ohio, on Saturday, August 15th from 10:00 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Hillgrove Cemetery. To view the full obituary and for details regarding the services, please visit www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

