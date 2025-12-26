Stanley Kappers

Kappers, Stanley Joseph



Entered the Kingdom of God on the 21st of December 2025. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 25,1929, to Clara [Vogt] and Robert J. Kappers. On November 25, 1950, he married Martha Ann Bell who preceded him in death on September 4, 2012. In addition to his loving wife, Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Robert J. Kappers; his brother Dr. Robert M. (Joy) Kappers; and great grandson Dean Razzak. Survivors include his eight loving children: Alan (Debbie) Kappers of Cincinnati, OH; Kenneth (Wendy) Kappers of Edmond, OK; Marcella (David) Martin of Fairfield, OH; Theodore (Patti) Kappers of Cincinnati, OH; Kathleen (Alan) Guzik of Avon, OH; Timothy Kappers of Cincinnati, OH; Stanley R. (Lori) Kappers of Monroe, OH; and John (Lauren) Kappers of Stanley, NC. In addition, Stanley is proudly survived by 22 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and brother-in-law Richard (Karen) Bell, and numerous nieces and nephews. Stanley graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School and began working as an apprentice for Fisher Body Hamilton-Fairfield in 1948. He was proud to serve as a Tool and Dye Supervisor. After 40.3 years, he retired, when the Fisher Body Plant closed. Over the following years, Stanley served as a consultant for GM, traveling from Indiana, Michigan, and eventually the Saturn Plant in Tennessee. In 2000, Stanley and Martha moved to Venice, Florida. In 2009, due to Martha's failing health, Stanley moved to the Ohio Living Mount Pleasant campus, where he resided until his death. Stanley loved his family and faith. In his spare time, Stanley helped coach his children's baseball teams and watched many sporting events in which his children participated. He was a founding member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Fairfield, OH, where he fought for bus service for Sacred Heart School and Badin High School, served as an usher at Sacred Heart, often bringing the priest home for Sunday dinner. He later became known as the "lollipop" usher at Our Lady of Sorrows in Monroe, OH giving out lollipops to children after Mass. In 2003, Stanley fulfilled his dream of becoming a 4th Degree Sir Knight of the Knights of Columbus with his youngest son, John. As a Sir Knight, he would be a great defender of the Catholic Faith and prayer warrior. His favorite interests, after spending time with family, included working puzzles, word searches, and the Cincinnati Reds. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Monday, December 29, 2025 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio, with Fr. Dave Sunberg officiating. Entombment at St. Stephens Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village on Stanley's behalf. Stanley's family greatly appreciated the care provided by the staff, who gave him wonderful quality of life during the many years he resided there. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. " Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22



