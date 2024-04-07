STANLEY, John Floyd



age 79, of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Stanley and parents Floyd and Dorothy Stanley. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Mary Jon and Mark Peterson; son, sister-in-law and granddaughter Jim, Cristina and Nicole Stanley; brother and sister-in-law Norman and Vera Stanley; brother Alan Stanley; and numerous other relatives and friends. An avid University of Dayton basketball fan, John loved attending games and cheering them to victory. He also enjoyed riding his numerous motorcycles and always met his riding goals for the number of miles each year. A gathering of friends will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Dayton Champions & Scholars Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



