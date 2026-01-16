Stanford Nelson

Age 85, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. He was a long time employee of DP&L for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Jethro & New Jersey Nelson, a son Velis Nelson, and two brothers Clark and Matthew Nelson. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 11:00am, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1530 N. James H. McGee Blvd (45402). Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

