Stanaway, Joseph D.

Stanaway, Sr., Joseph D.



Joseph D. Stanaway Sr. Of Troy Ohio. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. Joe was born 08/11/1949 in Springfield Ohio. Passed away peacefully on 04/30/2025 Ohio State Medical. Survived by wife Lori Stanaway, son Joseph Stanaway Jr (Chrisy), daughter Carrie(John), step-son Jeremy Carter (Julie), 3 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 1 great grandson. Celebration of Life Sunday June 8, 2025 2:00 pm. American Legion Post 586. 377 N. Third Street. Tipp City, Ohio



