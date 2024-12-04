Stampfli, Jenny



Jenny Stampfli, born on March 10, 1935, in Celebes, Indonesia, passed away peacefully at her home on November 27, 2024. She lived a remarkable life characterized by warmth, strength, love and kindness, and an unwavering commitment, especially to her family. Jenny was a beloved mother to her three children, Romy Hall (Steve), Debby Gross (Otis), and Ralph Stampfli (Lesley). Her legacy lives on through her seven cherished grandchildren: Brandon, Anthony, Jennifer, Emelie, Kayli, Duncan, and Jordan, along with twelve great-grandchildren who will carry forward the love and lessons she instilled in them. She is also survived by her siblings, Lucy Van Hemert, Rudy Bruggeman (Irene), Edward Bruggeman, and sister-in-law Karen Bruggeman, alongside a host of nieces, nephews, and countless friends whose lives she touched. Throughout her life, Jenny remained an active and vibrant member of her community. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church and found a joyful camaraderie at the Huber Heights Senior Center and the YMCA. Jenny loved to stay active, especially expressing her spirit through line dancing, where her infectious energy and cheerful demeanor made every gathering a celebration. Known for her social nature, Jenny had a special gift for making everyone feel welcome and appreciated. Her home was a haven of love and laughter, where friends and family would gather, drawn to her warmth. She possessed an extraordinary ability to uplift those around her, creating lasting memories and relationships that spanned decades. Jenny's life was a beautiful tapestry woven with the threads of love, family, and friendship. Though she has joined her late husband, Hendrik Stampfli, her parents, Albert and Emelie Bruggeman, and her siblings, George Bruggeman, Elizabeth Tilmanns, Albert "Joe" Bruggeman and Bobbie Bruggeman, as well as her sister-in-law Jans Bruggeman, she remains alive in the hearts of those she touched. Her legacy will continue to inspire and bring joy to future generations, reminding us all of the importance of connection, community, and love. As we remember Jenny, we celebrate her life-a life full of joy, laughter, and endless love. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Freida Spears, Joni Bruggeman, Lisa Thompson, Pam Combs for the love and care they provided to Jenny, along with the many family members who were with us during her journey. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Jenny or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com