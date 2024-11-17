Stamper, Michael Jay



STAMPER, Michael Jay, age 66 of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. He was born in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Minnia and Wiley Stamper. Michael attended Greenon High School and then went on to work as a Machinist for Springfield Manufacturing. He enjoyed watching car auction, shows, and racing. He was a proud Kentucky Basketball fan and an avid Harley rider. He was a kind, caring, and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Minnia Lou Stamper and Wiley J. Stamper. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, beloved daughter, Lyndsey Kye Stamper; brother and sister-in-law, David and Missi Stamper; granddaughters, Kyley and Stevi Russell; nieces, Brittani and Ciji; nephew, August; great-niece, Raelin; and many other loving friends. A gathering to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Adkins Funeral Home (Enon, Ohio) from 5pm  7 pm.



