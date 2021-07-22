STAMPER, Betty Jo



89, of New Carlise, Ohio, quietly passed away July 14, 2021, at Trinity Assisted Living in Fairborn, Ohio. Born January 13, 1932, in West Liberty,



Kentucky, she was the daughter of Jesse Curtis and Grace Francis Gevedon. Betty Jo is



survived by four sons: Barry (Jane) Stamper, Timothy



Stamper, Steve (Karin)



Stamper, Terry (Jamie) Stamper and two daughters, Sandra



(Albert) Ingledue and Penelope (Ed) Preston. She is also



survived by 13 grandchildren: Kent (Dana) Stamper, John



(Daisy) Stamper, Mike (Susan) McGuire, Elizabeth McGuire, Charles McGuire, Chad (Crystal) Preston, Lindsay (Bruce) Trickel, Aubrey (D.J.) Scherer, Rachel Stamper, Jarred Stamper, Lydia Stamper, Ben Asulin and Alexander Stamper. Six great-grandchildren: Connor McGuire and Madison McGuire, Chase Preston, Caeden Preston, Cecilia Preston, and Andrew Scherer. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband Lon Stamper Jr., son of Lon and Nova Bertie Stamper. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Wanda, Nelle, Charles, Walter, Arta Ann, Woodrow and Mabel.



After graduating Valedictorian from Morgan County High School, Betty Jo accepted a full scholarship from Morehead State University where she graduated with honors in English and Music. She was accomplished on the clarinet, piano,



organ and guitar. Betty Jo was also a member of the West



Liberty United Methodist Church for many years and sang in their choir. She had a beautiful coloratura soprano voice and sang in many venues including a special invitation to sing at the White House as well as performing for the Music Educator's National Conference. After college graduation, Betty Jo



returned to Morgan County High School as the Band and Choir Director. She was a loved and well-respected member of the community and was honored numerous times for her



music expertise. After marrying Lon, who also taught at



Morgan County High School, they moved to Dayton, Ohio where they accepted teaching positions. Betty Jo continued teaching in Ohio before ending her career to raise her family. She was a woman with many talents: a musician, an avid



gardener, an amazing cook, and a naturalist at heart. She loved a good joke and loved to laugh. Most of all, she loved her family which was her greatest treasure.



Services for Betty Jo Stamper were held Monday, July 19, 2021 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio. The Rev. Dr. Robert Smitley, chaplain, officiated. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Community in Fairborn, Ohio, for the excellent care Mom received. Arrangements were



handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



