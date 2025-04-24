Stamper, Anthony Wayne "Ant"



Anthony "Ant" Wayne Stamper, age 69, of Germantown, OH, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born on December 9, 1955 in Dayton, OH the son of the late Virgil and Clara Naomi Stamper. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Desiree Stamper; grandson, Jayden Stephenson; brother, Timothy Stamper; grandparents, Albert and Grace Ballinger, Harlan and Hazel (Deaton) Stamper; and best friend, Gail Bolden. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Vicky Stamper; 4 children, Dakota (Brettney) Stamper, Rhiannon (Chris) Ellis, Christina (Brett) Schindler, Larry (Rachel) Bowlin; 16 grandchildren; Kennady, Lilly & Jovie Stamper, Bailey (Tyler) Brown, Sophia Cresong, Kyven Barker, Zaven Stamper, Taylor, Justine & Larry III Bowlin, Elric Cotton, Darrien, Kayla (Zack) Shackelford, Jason, Alexa, and Ezra; 2 great-grandchildren, Kingston Coney and Layton; sister, Vicki (Doug) Stamm; brothers, Rick (Tina) Stamper and Paul Ballinger; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Anthony was a 1974 graduate of Miamisburg High School - in his words, the BEST graduating class of Miamisburg ever! He loved all his fellow '74 Vikings just like family. He loved his country and served 6 years in the United States Marine Corps as a heavy equipment operator. Anthony was an iron worker building bridges and retired as a land surveyor from Norfleet Brown & Petkewicz. Anthony loved his family and was the best Papaw in the world. He will be remembered and missed dearly. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 5  8 PM at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will be Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Jayjohn officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



