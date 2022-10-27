journal-news logo
STALLWORTH, Anna

STALLWORTH, Anna L. "Lue"

Age 85, departed this life October 22, 2022. Born to the late Lee Bonner Stallworth and Gabrella (Wallace) Stallworth. A graduate of Roosevelt High School. Survived by sisters: Angeline S. Tanner, Dayton, OH; sisters-in-law, Susie Stallworth, Louisville, KY, Lula Robinson, Stamford, CT, and Beverly Stallworth, Colorado Springs, CO, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by brothers James Sr., Louisville, KY, Augustus (Gus), Dayton, OH, Clarence, Dayton, OH, William, Colorado Springs, CO, Charles F., Los Angeles, CA.; sisters Flossie, Detroit, MI, Dorothy "Dottie", Dayton, OH, and Lucy Stallworth. Celebration of her life will be held at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 2 PM, Monday, October 31, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420-1891, https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/.


