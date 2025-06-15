Staigers, Teresa Anne



Teresa Anne Staigers, Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away June 7, 2025, from a stroke at the age of 63. She founded her own business, Happy Tails Pet Grooming, Yellow Springs, Ohio. After sixteen years she moved to Arizona, working as a master groomer for twenty-six years. 1980 graduate of Xenia High School, attended Wright State University School of Music, and was an accomplished trumpet performer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Marie Wheatley. Survived by her parents, Paul and Kathryn (Beatty) Staigers, Rev. Del Staigers, Cincinnati, Angie Corsini, Scottsdale, AZ, niece Rebecca Wheatley, nephew Patrick Wheatley and numerous cousins and family. Funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.



