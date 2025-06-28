Stahl, Wanda

Stahl (Hicks), Wanda L.



Wanda Lee Stahl, age 79, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Wanda was born March 28, 1946 in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Alka and Hattie (Watts) Hicks.



The consummate professional, Wanda spent more than five decades as a hairstylist, her life's passion. She cared deeply about all of her clients, thousands throughout the course of her career, and considered them part of her family. Wanda's work ethic was unmatched and her generosity made her beloved by all who knew her.



Wanda married Richard (Rick) K. Stahl on August 5, 1989. She was a loving, faithful wife, devoted mother to her daughter Karla Crucke (Owens) of Columbus, Ohio, and doting grandmother to Gabrielle Crucke. Along with her husband, daughter, and granddaughter, Wanda is survived by three sisters, Carol Marie (Donnie) Mosley, June (Gary) Fisher, and Roberta Adams, and two brothers, Talmadge (Carol) Hicks, and Roger (Lavenna) Hicks. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Shirley Cornett, Pauline Amburgey, Billie Faye Kendrick, and brothers Glenn Hicks, William Hicks, Chalmer Ray Hicks, James Edward Hicks, and Shelby Dean Hicks.



A service for Wanda will be held on July 12, 2025 at Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 E. Central Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Rick has asked that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com