STAHL, Linda Kay, age 78 of Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Linda was born in Dayton on May 10, 1945 to the late Edward and Hannah Kehler Francis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Richard; sister, Robin Michael, and brother, David Francis. Linda is survived by her children, Jon (Kristina) Stahl, James Stahl, Cherie Dotson, Julie Huff, and Barbara Stahl; grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle), Richard, Timothy, Joseph, Elissa(Mariah), Ashley, Alex and Collin; great grandchildren, Emma, Clasrissa, Rowan, Maddyx, Destry, Clementine, and August; and her brother, Steve Francis. Linda's passions include baking, shopping, planting flowers, watching birds and her family. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home -Far Hills Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



