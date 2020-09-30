STAHL, Alice M. "Ame" Alice M. (Ame) Stahl, 97, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 29, 1923, in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth (Novotny) Evanick. Mrs. Stahl graduated from Hubbard High School in 1941. She matriculated to Baldwin-Wallace College where she majored in Home Economics and minored in Chemistry, graduating in the spring of 1946. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority for over 75 years. She listed this membership as her proudest accomplishment. While in college, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" at the "Bomber Plant" at what is now the I-X Center in Cleveland, OH. She earned the nickname "Cockpit Annie" as she installed hydraulic lines and wiring harnesses in the cockpit of the aircraft. Ame was a long-time resident of Springfield, OH. She was Girl Scout leader who was able to weave great life lessons about integrity and ethics into fun activities like camping and crafts. She taught Home Economics at Springfield South High School for many years. (This was interesting during rivalry week as her 3 daughters all attended Springfield North High.) She loved to sew and used to say she had made everything from bathing suits to wedding gowns! Other loves included gardening, traveling and attending the United Methodist Church. She was a poll worker for elections and served many years as the Precinct Judge. She moved to Elyria, OH, to help care for her granddaughters and was a key person in their lives as she ran them to skating and vocal lessons, drama production practices, sporting practices and jobs. She loved hearing about their days and encouraged them in all their activities. She always said the key to a long life was to keep busy. She is survived by daughters Allison Stahl and Susan (Tim) Stephens of Murfreesboro, TN, and Marilyn St. Germain of Farmington Hills, MI; Grandsons Eric (Bonnie) Turken of Round Lake Beach, IL, Brian Schwartz of Dublin, Ireland and Evan Schwartz of Seattle, WA; Granddaughters Stefani (David Pfendler) Turken of Chicago, IL, June (Evan) Tracey of Elyria, OH, and Sarah Stephens of Murfreesboro, TN; Great-Grandchildren Levi and Liberty Tracey of Elyria, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Mildred Petrusko, Edward Evanick and Betty Mulcahy, husband Irving Stahl and daughter Robin Schwartz. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Alive! Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or alivehospice.org.

