STACY, Trina Carole



Was born November 15, 1970, in Middletown, Ohio, and passed in her beautiful farm home peacefully of natural causes in Oregonia, Ohio, on May 25, 2022. Trina was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Greenfield, father,



Carole John Samples, brother, Danny Williams and multiple other beloved family members. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jerry Stacy; two daughters, Crystal Cambra and Brittany (Justin) Williams; one son, Peyton Stacy; five grandchildren, Isabella Williams,



Melody Williams, Audrey Williams, Lily Cambra and Roman Cambra; sister, Talena Longworth, brother, David Williams, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends she dearly loved. Trina moved to Middletown from Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986. There she met her husband, Jerry, in 1987 and began a life together. In 1990 they continued their journey and started a family. Trina was a devoted and loyal wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, backyard barbeques with family and friends, camping and trips to her home in Tennessee and especially loved the holidays. She adored spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a bright light in every venue she attended. Her spirit was a kind and gentle soul! She touched everyone she met and they knew it just



after a few minutes in her company. She will be sadly missed by her loved ones and those she left behind. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,



followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Raymond Brown officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may



be made to Make A Wish Foundation. Arrangements by



Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

