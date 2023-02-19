STACY, Mark Anthony



Age 66, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 13, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 10, 1956, the son of the late Riley and Billie Jean Hensley Stacy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeff Stacy. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Christine Detamore Stacy; loving children, Amanda Stacy (Jacob Abrams) and Bradley Stacy (Lindsay Parrett); grandchildren, Fitzgerald and Isla Abrams; siblings, Joni Stacy Ormsbee (David), Jodi Stacy Winslow (Phil), and Barbara Stacy Todd; and Step-Mother Joyce Stacy; and many other loving family and friends. Mark was an Electrical Engineer for the past 45 years and had many career opportunities in the aerospace and printing industries with MTSI, GE, CRG, GSS, AM Graphics, and Harris Corporation. He was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, helping people 'add more tools to their toolbox', solving problems and tinkering, cooking, gardening, hunting, fishing, skiing, 'trips of a lifetime' rafting in Idaho, going to concerts, visiting microbreweries, meeting new people, feeding the deer in his backyard, and drinking a beer on the back porch. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please support your local microbrewery and have a drink for Mark or donate to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Mark with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

