Stabler, James Thomas



James Thomas "Tom" Stabler, 90, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Spring Hills Middletown. He was born in Middletown on March 29, 1933 to parents, Russell L. and Mary E. (Fishbaugh) Stabler. Tom worked for the City of Kettering in the Engineering Department for 33 years, with his last 17 years being as the City Engineer. Following his retirement from Kettering he worked for LJB Engineering for 4 years and volunteered with the City of Middletown Engineering Department for 15 years. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by his wife, M. Cecile (Kramer) Stabler; sons, Michael (Lisa) Stabler & Mark Stabler; daughter, Patty (Matt) Rye; step-son, John (Cindy) Sauter; step-daughters, Susan Sauter & Connie Ling; sisters, Jeanne Long & Susan Keuthan; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren plus one on the way; and many loving nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Coralie Stabler; parents; brother, Bill; & sister, Nancy. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

