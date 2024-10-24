Springer, LaMar M.



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 1/2 years, Phyllis A. Springer; parents, Wilbert H. and LaWayne E. (Miles) Springer; daughter, Angela G. Folino; brother David Springer, and sister Fern Austing. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey L. Springer and Anthony G. Springer; daughter, Gloria A. Springer; son-in-law Albert J. Folino II, and step-grandson Albert J. Folino III. LaMar was a 1949 graduate of Kiser High School and had attended the University of Dayton. He served on the Dayton Police Department for 29 years until 1981. LaMar served in the Ohio Air National Guard in Springfield for 42 years. Following his retirement from the Dayton Police Department, he worked as the Security Police Superintendent in federal civil service at the Air National Guard Base, fully retiring in 1991. He was called to active duty with the United States Air Force from 1961 - 1962 for the Berlin Call Up. In 1974, he was called to active duty in response to the Xenia tornado. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, NMJ-Grand Lodge of Ohio-Millennium Lodge No. 779, Dayton, Ohio for 70 years. LaMar was a guiding light and inspiration to all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Road, with Pastor Daniel Kroger officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, October 28, from 10 am until the time of the service. tobiasfuneralhome.com





