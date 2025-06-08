Springer, Gloria Ann "Glo"



Age 61, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents LaMar and Phyllis (Vance) Springer, and sister Angela Folino (Springer). She is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey Springer and Anthony Springer; cousins and close friends, Melissa Vance (Jeff) Darding, Alicia Darding (Doug) Rentz, Christina Darding; brother-in-law AJ Folino II; step-nephew AJ Folino III, and numerous other relatives and friends. Gloria was a very outgoing, fun person. She loved to joke and laugh and was a kind and generous person. Gloria was one of those persons who was "larger than life." She was smart, as well as, funny. Gloria climbed the ladder at WPAFB, and she had a long, productive career. She loved animals, and she especially loved her cats. A visitation for Gloria will be held Wednesday, June 11, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45432, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Pastor Daniel Kroger officiating. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The 10th Life Cat Rescue. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



