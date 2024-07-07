Sprague, David L



David L. SPRAGUE Sr., age 89 of Dayton, formerly of Lima, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne Sprague in 2017, and son David Sprague Jr. in 2024. He is survived by his five daughters; Kimberly Petrakos, Mary Jane "Janie" Stricker (Stephen), Sharon (Robert) Walker, Jennifer Sprague, and Dawn Arrowood. David was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. David was retired from Standard Register and thoroughly enjoyed his post-retirement years as a charter bus driver. David was a Christian, Marine, and believer in the importance of family and conservative values. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was always willing to help someone out. David will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Friday afternoon, July 12 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM immediately following the visitation. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens following the funeral.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com