Spradling (Corwin), Eileen



Spradling, Eileen Corwin, 90, of Middletown OH, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023 at Spring Hills Middletown. Eileen was born August 4, 1932 in Lebanon, Ohio, the daughter of George and Angeline (Hollingsworth) Corwin. She was a Middletown High graduate. Eileen married Danny Spradling on April 15, 1952.



Eileen is a direct descendant of the founder of Lebanon, Ohio, Ichabod Corwin. She was the salutatorian of her MHS class of 1950. Eileen worked as a secretary for several years at Aeronca and Martco in Middletown. She and her husband were long time members of Grace Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Danny, granddaughter, Alexis Spradling, brothers Denver Corwin, Eugene Corwin, and sister Laura LaClair.



Survivors include two sons, Mark (Loretta) Spradling of Lebanon, Ohio, and Brent (Julia) Spradling of Edgewater, Maryland; five grandchildren, Tara Smith, Conna (Boston) Brazzell, Tori Spradling, Krista (Daniel) Million, and Jenna (Bob) Twigg and; five greatgrandchildren.







Visitation will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, Middletown, on Saturday, April 15, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Roger Green. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Christian School. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

