SPORING, Lori

SPORING



(nee Chorazewitz),



Lori A.



Passed on March 6, 2021; age 52; of W. Collingswood Hts, formerly of Dayton, OH; Loving wife of George M.; Devoted mother of Mitchell and Keira; Cherished daughter of Jack (Nancy) and the late Marie Chorazewitz; Dear sister of Steve (Cheryl) Chorazewitz and Anita (Bill) Torrence; Daughter-in-law of Jacquelyn Sporing; Sister-in-law of Patrick (Charlene) Sporing; Aunt to Audrey, Erin, Allison, Jack and Michael.



Lori was a proud graduate of the Univ. of Dayton. She worked in Public Relations at Kettering Medical Center long before moving to NJ, where she was a Technical Writer for Caci International. Lori loved to sew, loved to play her music, loved to work in her yard and was a Master Gardener. She especially loved her current pets Ginger and Waffles, as well as her former pets Otis, Murphy and Moosey. Lori's greatest joy in her life was her family-George, Mitchell and Keira. She will be missed by all who knew her. Lori's services will be held



privately. Arrangments by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield,NJ www.KainMurphy.com 856-429-1945.

