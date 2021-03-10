X

SPORING, Lori

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SPORING

(nee Chorazewitz),

Lori A.

Passed on March 6, 2021; age 52; of W. Collingswood Hts, formerly of Dayton, OH; Loving wife of George M.; Devoted mother of Mitchell and Keira; Cherished daughter of Jack (Nancy) and the late Marie Chorazewitz; Dear sister of Steve (Cheryl) Chorazewitz and Anita (Bill) Torrence; Daughter-in-law of Jacquelyn Sporing; Sister-in-law of Patrick (Charlene) Sporing; Aunt to Audrey, Erin, Allison, Jack and Michael.

Lori was a proud graduate of the Univ. of Dayton. She worked in Public Relations at Kettering Medical Center long before moving to NJ, where she was a Technical Writer for Caci International. Lori loved to sew, loved to play her music, loved to work in her yard and was a Master Gardener. She especially loved her current pets Ginger and Waffles, as well as her former pets Otis, Murphy and Moosey. Lori's greatest joy in her life was her family-George, Mitchell and Keira. She will be missed by all who knew her. Lori's services will be held

privately. Arrangments by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield,NJ www.KainMurphy.com 856-429-1945.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services

15 West End Avenue

Haddonfield, NJ

08033

https://www.kainmurphy.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.