Spivey, Ronald Patrick



Ronald Patrick Spivey of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2025, at the age of 82. Known as Pat to family and friends and as Ron professionally, he was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Born on June 7, 1942, Ronald Patrick Spivey, son of Frank and Maggie Spivey, grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and Haines City, Florida. He proudly served in the United States Army. He married Anita Besanceney Spivey on January 30, 1965, where they resided most of their married lives raising their four children together in Oxford, Ohio. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anita, his parents Frank and Maggie Spivey, and his brothers Clayton and Ralph Spivey. He is survived by his children: Alissa (Mark) Comella, Joel Spivey, Karen Spivey, and Jessica (Jason) Swartwout. He was a proud grandfather to Devin Carey, Sarah Comella (Alexander Allen), Carlye (Zach) Wilson, Dylan Comella, Hannah Swartwout, and Carson Swartwout, and was blessed to recently add to the family his reunited adopted son Ken Greenwood and great-granddaughter, Ava Wilson. He is also survived by his siblings Corriene and Dennis Spivey. In his free time, Ron enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing, tinkering with small engine repair, home projects, and spending time with family. Those who knew Ron will remember him as a man of strong work ethic, great provision, strength, integrity, straightforward nature, sense of humor, and numerous stories. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. As we celebrate Ron's life, we honor the years he lived and memories he leaves behind. A visitation will take place at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Friday, May 9, 2025 from 11:00am  1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery, 235 E. Chestnut Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



