journal-news logo
X

SPIVEY, Anna

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPIVEY, Anna

8/20/1933 - 12/4/2022

Anna Beryl Spivey, 89, Sunset Beach, NC, died December 4, 2022. Born in Menifee County, KY, on August 20, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Roosevelt McPherson and Virginia Waters McPherson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Baris Avery Spivey, her brothers William, Ernest, and Estill; and her sisters, Pearl, Euna, and Hazel. She was retired from the U.S. Government as a Real Estate Specialist. Surviving are her son Michael Spivey (Vicki), Sunset Beach, NC; brother John Earl McPherson, Inverness, FL; sister Lorena Burton, Ft. Wayne, IN, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00PM in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Highway W

Shallotte, NC

28470

https://brunswickfuneralservice.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
BELL, Charles
3
FLORKEY, Karen
4
SLUSHER, Larry
5
CAMPBELL, Nedora
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top