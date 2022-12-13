SPIVEY, Anna



8/20/1933 - 12/4/2022



Anna Beryl Spivey, 89, Sunset Beach, NC, died December 4, 2022. Born in Menifee County, KY, on August 20, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Roosevelt McPherson and Virginia Waters McPherson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Baris Avery Spivey, her brothers William, Ernest, and Estill; and her sisters, Pearl, Euna, and Hazel. She was retired from the U.S. Government as a Real Estate Specialist. Surviving are her son Michael Spivey (Vicki), Sunset Beach, NC; brother John Earl McPherson, Inverness, FL; sister Lorena Burton, Ft. Wayne, IN, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00PM in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

