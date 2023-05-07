Spitler, Rita

Spitler (Wheelersburg), Rita L.



Rita L Spitler passed away peacefully after a wonderful life of 98 years on April 28, 2023, in Carmel, IN. She was born on February 7, 1925, to Carl and Rosana Wheelersburg and grew up in Ironton, Ohio, one of 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Her family survived the Great Depression and the Ohio River Flood of 1937, and she shared many of these stories.



Rita loved her family and spent many Friday nights with her grandchildren, summer family reunions at Shawnee State Park, and was their constant cheerleader in all their activities. She loved gardening and enjoyed being surrounded by all sorts of flowers. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she always kept her decorations up until her birthday in February. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Her favorite song was "Danny Boy". Rita was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo parish until she moved to Indianapolis to be close to her family. She was a kind and giving person and will be missed by all who knew her.



Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L Spitler in 1990 and her son, James L Spitler in 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy A Spitler of Sheridan, IN, daughter-in-law, Barbara J Spitler of Fishers, IN, her 3 grandchildren, Amy Spitler of Fishers, IN, Dan Spitler (Natalie) of Noblesville, IN, and Michelle Spitler (Riley Draper) of Conroe, TX, and 5 great-grandchildren, Julian Spitler, Luca Draper, Xander Draper, Mason Draper, and Jaiden Draper.



Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Visitation: Thursday, May 11, 9:30am - 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial: May 11, 10:30am.



http://stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule/. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

