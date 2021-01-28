SPITLER, C R "Bud"



Age 77 of Woodstock, GA, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bud retired from the Dayton Police Department as a detective assigned to the fire investigation unit, bomb squad and SWAT team. He was instrumental in forming the first bomb squad and fire investigation unit for the City of Dayton. Bud was also a former deputy chief for the Randolph Township Fire Department. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn J. (Bantz) Spitler, daughter Jennifer (Matthew) and grandsons Taylor and Hunter Giles of Maretta, GA, sister



Marilyn (Jim) McWain of Brookville, OH, step-children Kristine Baker (Dr. Robert Barker) of Louisville, KY, Michael (Tracy) Baker of Cincinnati, OH, stepgrandchildren, Katherine and Colin Barker, and Justin Baker and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Claude Spitler, Sr., mother Margaret (Gephart) Spitler and sister Betty Anspach. A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on



Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Happy Corner Church of the Brethren (7037 N. Union Rd., Clayton). Private services will



follow with Pastor Trent Smith officiating and the Dayton



Police Department honor guard will be accompanying the



casket. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Dayton Police History Foundation, Inc." at DPH Foundation, Inc. PO Box 293157, Dayton, OH 45429-9157. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred



Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com