Spinelli, Barbara



Barb Spinelli of Fairfield Township passed peacefully following a hard-fought health battle with cholangiocarcinoma. She is preceded in death by her father Robert, mother Irma and brother Donald. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years Michael, son Nicholas (Sally Sparks) Spinelli, daughter Christina (Jay) Fields, brother James (Deborah) Hasken and sister Sharon (Daniel Valencia) Merryman. Sister-in-law to Paul (Melissa) Spinelli, Sheila (Ernie) Bruno, Michelle (Joesph) McCallion. She was also a proud aunt to Jerry (Jennifer) Bruno, Tara (Eric) Gonzalez, Scott (Elizabeth) Hasken, Stephanie (William) Ammerman, Claire Merryman, Michael Valencia, Daniel McCallion, and Matthew (Christy) McCallion. Barb was "bonus" grandma to Delia Sparks and Leira Hoskins. She was overjoyed to be great aunt to Julianna Bruno, Jessica Bruno, James Hasken, Addy Hasken, Easton Gonzalez, Graham Gonzalez, Colin Ammerman and Cooper Ammerman. She had a close bond with friends Nancy and Ed Sinclair and last she was role model, family and friend to countless others. Barb was born October 24, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert and Irma Hasken. She married her husband Michael in 1981 and together they built a family in which she helped to instill incredible lifelong values. Barb worked at Ohio Casualty and Lazarus before entering college as an adult. She excelled at Sinclair Community College, and upon graduation she spent many years as a dental hygienist. Barb retired from Cintas Corporation. She enjoyed the last years of her life surrounded by family, friends and her cherished grand dog Miley. While work didn't define Barb, she dedicated her all into anything she set her mind to and you could always count on her to honor the golden rule, "treat others the way you would like to be treated." Barb was always there for others and would often bake a lasagna, in addition to always sending cards in times of need or celebration. Having Barb in your corner was a comfort to those who cherished her. Barb will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her laugh which lit up her face, traveling, enjoying family game night, solving puzzles, a glass of wine and dark chocolate. Despite unfortunate health setbacks, including previously surviving breast cancer, Barb always stayed positive, rooted in her faith, and held her "warrior queen" mantra until the very end. Her family wishes to thank the countless friends and family for all their support and her medical providers especially Dr. Lavelle, Dr. Anthony, and Milissa Smith, RN through her journey. Visitation will take place on Sunday March 24, 2024 beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon, at Hodapp Funeral Home in Liberty Township, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044. In honor of Barb, please consider donating to the Hecht Memorial Fund care of The Grandview Foundation, 405 Grand Avenue. Dayton, Ohio 45405.



