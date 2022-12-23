SPINDLER, Patricia Sue



Age 71 of Fairfield, passed away at Mercy Hospital-Fairfield on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8:45pm. Patty was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 25, 1951, to Floyd and Ethel (Hubbard) Rimer. Patty graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School in 1969. On July 5, 1975, Patty married the love of her life, Thomas John Spindler at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hamilton. She was a devoted member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and had a strong Catholic faith. Patty always loved music. She played trumpet in Badin's High School Band and later played guitar, bass guitar and flute for masses at St. John Neumann. She was employed at Northwest High School as a member of the support staff in multi-handicap classrooms, and then later as a team leader at Marketing Research Services, Inc. Patty's friends described her as a kind and caring person, who was always willing to help and pray for others. Patty loved spending time with her family and friends and made many happy memories with them over the years.



Patty is survived by her husband, Thomas John Spindler; son, Thomas Richard Spindler, and his wife Teri (Dickerson) Spindler, and children, Sarah and Carolyn Spindler; her daughter Susan (Spindler) Taylor, and husband Steven Taylor and children, Benjamin, Arron, and Katherine Taylor; her mother, Ethel (Hubbard) Rimer; sister Cathy (Rimer) Rizzo and husband Joseph Rizzo, and their daughter Emily Rizzo-Connor, and her husband Drew Connor, and their son Theodore Michael Rizzo-Connor; mother-in-law, Anne (Smith) Spindler; as well as many cousins and friends. Patty was preceded in death by her father Floyd Rimer, her father-in-law Robert Spindler, brother-in-law Richard Spindler, and nephews David, Daniel, and Timothy Rizzo.



Funeral services will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, December 30, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30AM to 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

