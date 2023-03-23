Spicer, Marilyn Juanita



SPICER, Marilyn J. Age 90 of Kettering, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 20, 2023, at Brookdale of Kettering. Marilyn was born on November 26, 1932, in Dayton to Harry and Mary (Creager) Pfeiffer. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene E. Spicer, her sister Eleanor F. Collins, and her parents. She is survived by her four children; Cheryl D. (Norm) Jolin, Jo E. (Rick) Smead, Alan R. Vance, and Kelly J. (Dean) Cooley; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Marilyn adored her many pets, enjoyed crocheting for 75 years, playing cards and board games, and could solve any crossword puzzle. But, her greatest love was her family. She cultivated a home where her family wanted to gather. They would leave her home with full hearts (and tummies) and aching jaws from laughter. She exemplified James 1:19 "let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger." She listened well and loved well and will be dearly missed. Visitation from 11:00am-1:00pm, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. with funeral service following immediately afterward. Pastor John Decker officiating. Internment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

