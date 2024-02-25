Spencer, Timothy Ward



Timothy W. Spencer, 68, of Springfield, died on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A Memorial Cruise-In will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 3:30-5:30 pm with a time of open Community Sharing beginning at 5:30 pm. held at the Old School in Lawrenceville, 3839 Lawrenceville Dr. Springfield. To view his memorial video or read Tim's complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com