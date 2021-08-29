SPENCER, John

SPENCER, Dr. John



Dr. John Spencer (93) of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021, after a brief illness. John was born March 25, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of John W. and Nellie (Maden) Spencer. He spent most of his youth and his adult life in Springfield, Ohio, where he practiced dentistry from 1954 to 1994. John graduated from Springfield High School in 1946 and the Ohio State University in 1954 where he also attended his undergraduate studies. He was a veteran, serving in the United State Navy, and was involved in several civic organizations: The Mad River Dental Society, The Ohio State Dental Society, The Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springfield Jaycees, Rotary Club, Dayton Cycle Club, United States Power Squadron, Sanibel Congregational Church and SARPA. He was an avid outdoorsman until the end and enjoyed biking, kayaking, hiking, camping, skiing and boating. John was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lou, his parents, John W. (Jack) and Nellie. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou (Elder); and left a living legacy in his son and daughter-in-law, John (Jack) and Teresa (Tess) Spencer of Springfield, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Paul Majeski of Demarest, NJ; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jay Freund of Brecksville, Ohio, and nine grandchildren: Paul, William and Thomas Majeski, John and Kathleen Spencer, Nicholas, Katherine, Michael and Emily Freund and two great-grandsons; Theodore and Malcolm Majeski. He is survived by a brother, Richard R. Spencer of Madison, WI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Lou Spencer Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Springfield Foundation, 333 North Limestone St, Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503 or Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.

