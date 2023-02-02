X
SPEAR, Willie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SPEAR, Willie Belle

Age 95, of Dayton, peacefully slept away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Visitation 10 am -11 am Saturday, February 4, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Avenue, Dayton, OH.

Funeral service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required). The Interment is 9 am Monday, February 6 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

