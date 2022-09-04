SPAZIANI,



Anthony F.M."Tony"



Age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Soin Medical Center. He was born September 29, 1947, in Watertown, NY, the son of the late Jerry and Anna (Fiorentino) Spaziani.



Tony came to the area from New York to attend the University of Dayton seeking a communications degree. He earned a Master's degree and remained an avid Flyers fan his entire life, only missing a handful of home basketball games in over a half century.



Tony was employed in the insurance business for over 20 years, all the while maintaining a presence in the restaurant industry. His love of cooking and fine food culminated in being the owner and operator of Giovanni's Ristorante in Fairborn.



He was active in the Order of the Sons of Italy, serving as the 3rd Vice President at the national level, as well as locally with John Pirelli Lodge #1633, and was the founder of the local Italian Fall Festa. Tony was a longtime member of Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sierra Club, Catholic Order of Foresters, the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, Fairborn Rotary Club, and he was a Kentucky Colonel.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Olympia and Americo Fiaschetti, Geraldine and Carl Lettiere; and a grandson, Anthony Spaziani. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Loudakis; two daughters, Cassaundra Spaziani, Jennifer (Robert) Madden; grandchildren, Annalise, Charlie, Bryce, Angelina; a sister, Patricia Spaziani; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Father Ed Pratt Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Following the burial, a celebration of life will be held at Giovanni's in Fairborn starting at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

