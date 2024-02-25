Sparks, Jerry Neil

Sparks Jr., Jerry Neil



Jerry Neil Sparks Jr., 59, of Springfield, passed away February 23, 2024, in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 18, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Jerry Neil and Thelma Elizabeth (Kimble) Sparks Sr. Jerry enjoyed playing with his spider man, seeing fire trucks with all of their lights and sirens working, watching the original Dukes of Hazzard and Emergency on the television and playing basketball. Survivors include siblings; Neila Snow, Eric (Brenda) Sparks and Jeneil Young, nieces and nephews; Erica, Terrance, Franklin Jr., Jessica and Amanda and special friends; John and Timothy Rowlins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Shirley Ackley, brothers; Franklin Sparks Sr. and Terry Sparks, nephews; Scott, Ezra and Timothy and brothers-in-law; Ronald Snow and Mark Young. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery/. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com