Sparks Sr., Fred T



Fred T. Sparks, age 93 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on December 24, 2023. He was born July 23, 1930 in Morehead, KY son of the late Leburn and Hattie Sparks. Fred was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He retired from Apex Machine Tool after 40 faithful years of employment. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as watching University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Fred is going to be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Hildreth, and siblings Bob (Rushia) Sparks, Tony (Lottie) Sparks, Albert (Hazel) Sparks, Thelma Pelfery, Lydia (Chester) Day and Lillian (Edward) Thomas. Fred is survived by his son, Fred Sparks II.; grandson, Zack Sparks; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Drucilla Sparks; as well as numerous other family and friends. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Monday January 8th, 2024 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with funeral service to he held at Woodland Cemetery (118 Woodland Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45409) on January 9th, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Please consider a donation to Alzheimers Association of Dayton (https://www.alz.org/dayton) in honor of Fred's battle with dementia.



