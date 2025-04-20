Sparks, Billy T. "BT"



age 70 passed away unexpectedly on April 13th 2025 in Huber Heights, Ohio. Bill was born on April 29, 1954 to Willie B and Mary Jo Sparks in Cookeville TN. After moving the family to Ohio they settled in Wayne Township. This is where Bill and his Brother Barry were raised undoubtedly giving their mother a run for her money. Bill attended Wayne High School for 2 years before studying electronics communications at Montgomery Co. J.V.S. He was the first class to graduate J.V.S in 1972. Bill was lucky enough to meet the love of his life Mary Bochenek at a young age. In 1975 they ran away to Wise Virginia and got married. Knowing Bill and Mary you wouldn't expect anything less. They raised their four children together in Huber Heights. The two were married 37 years until her untimely passing in 2012. He deeply missed her and often said that things were never the same since she's been gone. Bill did many great things during his time here. He owned and operated B.T Sparks Inc. It helped that he was a very respected tradesmen. He did many side jobs throughout the Greater Miami Valley. He also worked many years at Buckeye Electric. Bill eventually retired from Mont. Co Solid Waste District. Bill was known for his love of knowledge, epic story telling and helping others. He had an untouchable sense of humor. To know Bill is to know the true definition of the life of the party. Many nights were spent at the Polish Club. Euchre tournaments and hog roasts (Roy Chafin) are a few reasons Sparks parties go down in history. He enjoyed camping with friends and family especially Debbie and Mike Gard. He was always playing the best music. Bill was fortunate enough to see NASCAR races at its most memorable time. Tuesdays won't be the same as he enjoyed his weekly dinners with Billy and Shelley Grosshart and Mark and Beth Goodin. He also met with his fellow retirees "The Breakfast Club" Thursday Mornings. It was a pleasure to have known and loved Bill. Bill is survived by his brother Barry (Pat) Sparks. His four children Billy (Amy) Sparks, Robert Sparks, Amy (Charlie) Switzer, and Angela (Jason) Roberts. His grandchildren Austin (Leslie), Kolhton, Aunila (Raven), Elijah, Jaila (Justin), Jc, Jason, Jenna (Bella) and Mya. Lastly great grandchildren Alyiah, Baby A, Justin jr, Jaxon, and Jace. Close childhood friends Tom Petran and Bob Pack, Tony (Monica) Zimmerman and many other in-laws, friends and nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life Saturday May 24th, 2025 at the Polish Picnic Grounds on Needmore Rd. Starting at 2pm. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsninder.com



