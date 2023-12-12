Spanel, Joseph C.



Spanel, Joseph, C, 67, of Dayton passed away in the comfort of Hospice of Dayton on December 10, 2023. Joe was in the first graduating class of Chaminade Julienne High School in 1974. He was a beloved business owner & TV man of Dayton Electronics located on the West Side of Dayton, retired in 2022. A dedicated maintenance man at St. Joseph Catholic Church, a devout parishioner, usher, & volunteer of Emmanuel Catholic Church, a member of the Ace's Club, a loyal friend & volunteer of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, the Knights of Columbus (counsel 500), & a friend to all. Joe was a devoted husband, father, Pop, son, brother, uncle, & friend. He was most proud of his family, faith, & community. He was a believer in always leaving something better than he found it & lived to that motto. Joe was proceeded in death by his father, Pete Spanel. Joe is survived by his mother, Claudette Spanel; his beloved wife of 42 years, Linda Spanel; his children, Andrea Schinkal (Andy), Maria Grassbaugh (Sam), Peter Spanel (Liz), Teresa Spanel (Matt); his grandchildren, Julia, Charlie, Luke, Simon, Emily, Tommy, Olivia, Anna, Madelyn, Claire, & Joseph; his sisters, Mary Rodgers, Grace Ninneman, Claudette Groeber, Angela Hall, Linda Krafka, & Patty Krafka. The family will greet family and friends from 4:00-7:00p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home (1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, OH 45410). The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m on Dec. 14, 2023 at Emmanuel Catholic Church (149 Franklin St. Dayton, OH 45402). Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. There have been a number of organizations who have been very supportive. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to one of the following: St. Joseph's Catholic Church: 411 E. Second St., Dayton, OH 45402. Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley: 1046 Brown St., Dayton, OH, 45409. Miami Valley Hospital Foundation: 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, OH 45409.



