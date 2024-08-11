Spanel, Claudette



Age 89 of Centerville, OH passed away peacefully August 8, 2024 at Kettering Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Claude and Laura Grace (McDermott) McDonald and graduated from Julienne High School. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her son Joseph Spanel, and grandson Benjamin Krafka. The adored mother of seven, Claudette is survived by her children Mary (Aaron) Rodgers, Grace (Bill, deceased) Ninneman, Claudette (Mark) Groeber, Angela (Tim) Hall, Linda (Frank) Krafka and Patricia (Kent) Krafka, as well as 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Linda Spanel. Claudette was loved dearly by family friends, Barbara and Dale White. Claudette was the center of her large and devoted family, providing a beautiful example of kindness, generosity, and caring for all of them to follow. She shared many of their interests, rejoiced in their successes and supported them through tough times. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2024 from 5-8pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Peter at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



