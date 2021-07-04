SOUKUP, Frank J.



Age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away June 23, 2021. He was born March 31, 1954, in Cleveland, OH, to the late William and Violet Soukup. In addition to his parents, Frank was



preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Soukup. Frank is



survived by his children: Phillip Soukup (Kristin), Jonathon Soukup and Kelli Soukup; grandchildren: Ryan and Lucy;



sister, Sister Joyce Soukup; brothers: Bill Soukup (Paula), Tom Soukup (Cathy) and Jim Soukup; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Over the last 40 years, Frank was



employed with Spectra Physics, DMAX, Norwood Medical and Dayton Forging and Heat Treating. He was an original



member of the Huber Heights Jaycees and a coach with the Warrior Soccer Club. Frank also spent a lot of his time refereeing with the Huber Heights Youth Soccer Association. When he was not at work or on the soccer field, you could find Frank gardening, spending time in his yard and rooting for his Cleveland Browns. Frank was a nature lover; he enjoyed bird watching, fishing and camping. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.


