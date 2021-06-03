SOPPANISH, William C. "Bill"



William C. "Bill" Soppanish, 48, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at



Atrium Medical Center ER. He was born in Middletown on June 23, 1972, to parents, John and Suzann Soppanish. Bill worked as a client manager for Lexis-Nexis. He was also an



organizer for the Autism



Society of Greater Cincinnati. Bill is survived by his wife, Tracey Jo (Combs) Soppanish; sons, Nathan Soppanish and Andrew Soppanish; daughter,



Elizabeth Soppanish; parents; brother, John (Rhonda) Soppanish; stepsons, Alex Santoro and Evan Santoro; and nephews, John Soppanish and Noah Soppanish. Mass of



Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite396, Cincinnati, OH 45242 - OR the American Cancer Society, Southwest Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

