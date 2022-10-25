SONNTAG, Edith

SONNTAG (Huff), Edith A.



Edith A. Sonntag (Huff), 87, of cancer. Daughter of Ernest J. and Helen Dawson Huff, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2022. Beloved mother of JoLana Faye. Also survived by two sisters, Lori (Ron) Dennis and Betsy Crawford, and one brother, Tom. Edith leaves behind very special and loving friends: Barb Huffman and family, Leona Perkins and family, Shera Williams and family, of Springfield; Debbie Cokonougher of Bloomingburg, Ohio; Danny and Joanne Jones and family of North Hollywood, California; cousin Carole Huff of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will be in Bloomingburg, Ohio.

