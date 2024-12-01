Sonneborn, Myron L.



Sonneborn, Myron L., 95, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason passed away Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Ohio Masonic Home. The Funeral Service will be held on December 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High St., Springfield, OH. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m.



