Sommer (Miller), Dorothy



Sommer, Dorothy L. age 100 passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 30, 2024, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Troy, OH. She was a graduate of West Milton-Union High School in 1942. She was married to John Sommer, and they were happily married for 56 years until he passed in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Jacquelyn and her husband Jeffery Mitchell, 3 grandchildren: Brad, Bryan and special friend Jessica, Stephanie and her husband Dan Rasor, and 5 great grandchildren, Maxton Mitchell, Blake and Molly Mitchell, and Maddie and Will Rasor, her sister Marily Hittle, her brother Dale Miller and his wife Dorothy, sister -in-law Glenn Sommer, and many other relatives and friends. Dorothy requested her body be donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wished to give special thanks to the Brookdale staff for their excellent care, treating Dorothy as if she were part of their family as well as the Everhart Hospice staff who provided compassionate care and guidance.



