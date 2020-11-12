X

SOALES, HELEN

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SOALES, Helen Ruth

Helen Ruth Soales, 86 formerly of Springfield, joined her family in Heaven Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born June 1, 1934, in Springhills, Ohio. The daughter of Wilbur and Mary (McConahea) Evans. She worked for Springfield City Schools as a cook, She enjoyed gardening, painting and playing keyboard. Survivors include 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2000, a daughter Debbie Olinger in 2008 and son John "Randy" Soales in 2009. At Helen's request there will be no public service. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's hospital.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.