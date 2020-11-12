SOALES, Helen Ruth



Helen Ruth Soales, 86 formerly of Springfield, joined her family in Heaven Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born June 1, 1934, in Springhills, Ohio. The daughter of Wilbur and Mary (McConahea) Evans. She worked for Springfield City Schools as a cook, She enjoyed gardening, painting and playing keyboard. Survivors include 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2000, a daughter Debbie Olinger in 2008 and son John "Randy" Soales in 2009. At Helen's request there will be no public service. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's hospital.

