SNYDER, Michael J.



Age 75, of Miami Twp., passed away Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022. Mike was born in Dayton, OH, on April 27, 1947, to the late Robert L. and Ruth M. (Moening) Snyder. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Era. He retired from N,C.R. after 38 years of service. Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Nancy J. Snyder, 2 sisters Rita Hegeman of Boca Raton, FL, Lois (Leonard) Vanausdal of Autriam, MI, first cousin and honorary sister Sherry (Glen) Schaefer and family Nicole Schaefer and Ryan (Carrie) Schaefer. Graveside services will be Monday, November 21, 2022, at 12-noon at Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

