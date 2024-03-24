SNYDER, Mary E.



SNYDER, Mary Eleanor, age 93, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. She was born March 21, 1931 in New Rome, Ohio, daughter of the late Elwood C. and Mabelle V. (Russell) Hyland. Mary was a retired employee of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education, a longtime member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ, and a devoted friend to all. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 68 years, Claude and her oldest son, Brent Snyder, Mary is survived by 2 sons, Bruce (Denise) Snyder and Brian (Marsha) Snyder; daughter-in-law, Ramona Snyder; brother, Bill (Mary Ann) Hyland; 5 grandchildren, Justin (Stacy) Snyder, Sarah Snyder, Brent Snyder, Erin (Ashley) Hunter and Ellen Snyder; great-grandchildren, Ella, Elaina, Marlie, Lucas and Lotus; nephew, Doug Hyland; niece Debbie (Brian) Fogle; and great-nephew, Christopher Douglas along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, March 25, at Polk Grove United Church of Christ, 9190 Frederick Pk, with Pastor Bob Grambell officiating. Interment to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary's memory to the Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio, 741 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



