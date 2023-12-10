Snyder, Joanne

Snyder (Stach), Joanne Margaret



Joanne Margaret Snyder, 82, of Springfield, passed away November 14, 2023, in Oakwood Village. She was born August 16, 1941, in Cook County, Illinois the daughter of Joseph and Sophia (Kuczaj) Stach Mrs. Snyder was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, going to the casinos and she loved her family, es-pecially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She is survived by two children; Lisa Hatcher and Dewey Snyder, three grandchildren; Vannessa Hatcher, Cayla Kiger and William Bruce Hatcher, one great granddaughter; Amelia Jolene King, one brother; Robert (Carol) Stach and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Bruce Snyder, a daughter; Julie Snyder, siblings; Elaina Stach and Gerald Stach and her parents. Private services will be held for Joanne's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com