X

Snyder, Danny

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Snyder, Danny L.

SNYDER, Danny L., age 72, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. Danny was a loving Husband, Dad and Grandpa. He was a hard worker taking care of his family through the years. Danny retired from Apex Tool Group after 48 1/2 years of service, was a U.S. Army Veteran, enjoyed fishing at Lyre Lake for many years, liked classic cars and boating.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Phyllis Snyder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carolyn; daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca & Jonathan Zwerling of GA; son & daughter-in-law, Kevin & Angela Snyder of Dayton; sister, Sharon Weaver of West Carrollton; brothers, Gary and Patty Snyder of Dayton & Mark and Lori Snyder of Liberty Twp.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia & Oliver; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave. Xenia. OH 45385 or online at https://www.4pawsforability.org/donate-to-4-paws/ in Danny's memory. Because this is a celebration of Danny's life, he would want the visitation and services to be casual attire.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton (Huber Heights), OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Hale, Cuemyle
3
Volle, Joyce
4
Hull, Timothy
5
Caldwell, Marcus
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top