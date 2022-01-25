SNYDER, Reverend Bill



Reverend Bill Snyder, 84, of Leesburg, formerly of Hillsboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



He was born March 3, 1937, in Jeffersonville, and was a son of Marion and Donna (Bennett) Snyder.



Bill graduated from Southeastern High School in 1955, and went on to serve his country from 1955 to 1963 in the U.S. Air Force Reserves at the 302ND Clinton Air Force Base in Wilmington.



He became a Christian in 1967 from which he then attended the Nazarene Bible College in 1978. Bill was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Springfield for many years and also pastored the church for 10 years. He continued his career in ministry as an evangelist for 32 years. A man of strong faith, Bill devoted over 50 years to ministry.



In 1956, Bill married the love of his life Patricia Lou (Zimmerman) Snyder, and together they have three sons: Bill and Carol Lynn Snyder of Woodland Park, Colorado, Rick and Kimberly Snyder of North East, Pennsylvania, and Kirk and Chris Snyder of Pueblo, Colorado. Bill is also survived by eight grandchildren: Trenton, Treena, Ashley, Alexa, Whitney, Quinn, Ethan, and Kristen; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Marion Walter of London and Sandra Polli of West Milton.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1:30 PM in THE EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London. Interment will follow in South Solon Cemetery. Friends may call the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



