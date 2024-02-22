Snowden, Margery A.



Margery A. Snowden, age 74, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 ending a 12-year battle with cancer. Margery was born to Harry Archie Martin and Jewel Faye (Moody) Martin on April 11, 1949 in Shelby County. Margery is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Vernon Snowden; two daughters, Pamela Gwen Snowden, Barbara Ann (Dario) Rac and sister, Lola Faye (Martin) Cates. Margery was a loving wife, mother and attended to everyone's needs. Margery had numerous friends. She was an encourager, a blessing, a church pianist, student of prayer, an avid sewer/crafter, amazing cook and a collector of memorabilia. Margery was predeceased by her parents, Harry Archie Martin and Jewel Faye Martin. Margery's service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time. To share a memory or to view the service live, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com and select Margery's obituary. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Pastor Phil Hohulin to officiate.



